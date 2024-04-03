General Electric (NYSE:GE) PT Lowered to $148.00

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $180.00 to $148.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. TheStreet raised General Electric from a c+ rating to a b+ rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of General Electric from $153.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on General Electric from $148.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on General Electric from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $148.08.

Shares of NYSE GE opened at $136.47 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.76. The stock has a market cap of $149.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. General Electric has a 12 month low of $93.47 and a 12 month high of $180.36.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $19.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.27 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that General Electric will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 13,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total transaction of $1,843,615.55. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 48,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,552,351.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 13,601 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total transaction of $1,843,615.55. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 48,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,552,351.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total value of $3,195,107.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 56,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,153,863.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,316 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in General Electric by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,377 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV raised its stake in General Electric by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 4,067 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 8,322 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,062,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in General Electric by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 243 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

