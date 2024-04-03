Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $21.01

Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$21.01 and traded as high as C$22.99. Gibson Energy shares last traded at C$22.97, with a volume of 435,602 shares.

Get Gibson Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on GEI. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$25.00 price objective on Gibson Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Gibson Energy from C$26.00 to C$25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Gibson Energy from C$27.00 to C$26.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Gibson Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on Gibson Energy from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$25.27.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on GEI

Gibson Energy Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 303.96, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of C$3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$22.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$21.01.

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.40 by C($0.08). Gibson Energy had a net margin of 1.95% and a return on equity of 28.84%. The firm had revenue of C$2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.33 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Gibson Energy Inc. will post 1.5914424 EPS for the current year.

Gibson Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is an increase from Gibson Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.14%. Gibson Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 116.31%.

Insider Activity at Gibson Energy

In other Gibson Energy news, Director Steven R. Spaulding sold 55,823 shares of Gibson Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$22.72, for a total transaction of C$1,268,298.56. In other Gibson Energy news, Director Steven R. Spaulding sold 55,823 shares of Gibson Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$22.72, for a total transaction of C$1,268,298.56. Also, Director Khalid Muslih bought 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$16.63 per share, for a total transaction of C$116,410.00. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Gibson Energy

(Get Free Report)

Gibson Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in Canada and the United States. It operates through Infrastructure and Marketing segments. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of liquid infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, a crude oil processing facility, and other terminals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gibson Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibson Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.