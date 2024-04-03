Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $21.01

Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$21.01 and traded as high as C$22.99. Gibson Energy shares last traded at C$22.97, with a volume of 435,602 shares.

A number of research firms have commented on GEI. CIBC raised their price objective on Gibson Energy from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Gibson Energy from C$27.00 to C$26.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. National Bankshares raised their target price on Gibson Energy from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$25.00 target price on Gibson Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Gibson Energy from C$26.00 to C$25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$25.27.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 303.96, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of C$3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$22.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$21.01.

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.40 by C($0.08). Gibson Energy had a net margin of 1.95% and a return on equity of 28.84%. The firm had revenue of C$2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.33 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Gibson Energy Inc. will post 1.5914424 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This is an increase from Gibson Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.14%. Gibson Energy’s payout ratio is presently 116.31%.

In related news, Director Khalid Muslih bought 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$16.63 per share, with a total value of C$116,410.00. In other Gibson Energy news, Director Khalid Muslih acquired 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$16.63 per share, with a total value of C$116,410.00. Also, Senior Officer Sean Brown sold 35,000 shares of Gibson Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$19.97, for a total value of C$698,950.00. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Gibson Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in Canada and the United States. It operates through Infrastructure and Marketing segments. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of liquid infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, a crude oil processing facility, and other terminals.

