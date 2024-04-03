Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) Shares Scheduled to Reverse Split on Friday, April 5th

Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD – Free Report) shares are scheduled to reverse split on the morning of Friday, April 5th. The 1-2 reverse split was announced on Friday, April 5th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Friday, April 5th.

Shares of GLAD opened at $10.08 on Wednesday. Gladstone Capital has a 12-month low of $9.11 and a 12-month high of $11.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $438.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.23.

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The investment management company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). Gladstone Capital had a net margin of 63.05% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The company had revenue of $23.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.39 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Gladstone Capital will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a $0.0825 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.82%. Gladstone Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.75%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Gladstone Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Gladstone Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Gladstone Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Garner Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Gladstone Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Capital by 230.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gladstone Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. 10.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in lower middle market, growth capital, add on acquisitions, change of control, buy & build strategies, debt refinancing, debt investments in senior term loans, revolving loans, secured first and second lien term loans, senior subordinated loans, unitranche loans, junior subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans and equity investments in the form of common stock, preferred stock, limited liability company interests, or warrants.

