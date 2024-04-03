Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc Sells 423 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc reduced its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,508 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 423 shares during the quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth about $27,000. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 720.0% during the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 369 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,169,845. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $119.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $473.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $95.77 and a 1-year high of $120.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $106.51 and its 200-day moving average is $105.88.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $84.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.03 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 10.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.74%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Mizuho upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Redburn Atlantic raised Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $116.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.47.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

