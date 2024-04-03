Global Retirement Partners LLC Decreases Stock Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Global Retirement Partners LLC reduced its stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,277 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 310 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ALL. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 40.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 187,869 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,022,000 after acquiring an additional 53,824 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Allstate in the first quarter worth $1,325,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 13.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,536 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,260,000 after acquiring an additional 2,874 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Allstate in the first quarter worth $270,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Allstate by 36.2% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the period. 76.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ALL shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Allstate from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Allstate from $171.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Allstate from $164.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Allstate from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.69.

NYSE ALL opened at $172.54 on Wednesday. The Allstate Co. has a 1-year low of $100.57 and a 1-year high of $173.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $160.59 and a 200-day moving average of $141.95. The firm has a market cap of $45.39 billion, a PE ratio of -139.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.52.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $5.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $1.95. Allstate had a positive return on equity of 2.67% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. The company had revenue of $14.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.36) EPS. Allstate’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 13.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This is a positive change from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. Allstate’s payout ratio is -296.77%.

In other Allstate news, insider John E. Dugenske sold 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.20, for a total transaction of $5,276,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 63,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,847,016.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Allstate news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total transaction of $637,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,712,069.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John E. Dugenske sold 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.20, for a total value of $5,276,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,847,016.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

