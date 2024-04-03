Global Retirement Partners LLC Grows Stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 14.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,803 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEYS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $265,043,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Keysight Technologies by 110,226.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,500,438 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $256,680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499,078 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 1,588.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,159,449 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $153,406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090,763 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,160,766 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $369,642,000 after acquiring an additional 521,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,026,408 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $346,658,000 after purchasing an additional 464,655 shares during the last quarter. 84.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Keysight Technologies

In related news, SVP Kailash Narayanan sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.88, for a total transaction of $657,384.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,457,369.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KEYS. Citigroup upped their target price on Keysight Technologies from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Barclays increased their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Keysight Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $184.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.63.

View Our Latest Analysis on KEYS

Keysight Technologies Price Performance

Keysight Technologies stock opened at $153.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.22. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.57 and a 12 month high of $172.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.84 billion, a PE ratio of 28.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 1.05.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 26.84%. Keysight Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.