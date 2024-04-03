Global Retirement Partners LLC Purchases 33 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 13.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 282 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in REGN. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 47 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

REGN opened at $954.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $104.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.11. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $684.80 and a 52-week high of $998.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a current ratio of 5.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $960.05 and its 200-day moving average is $882.70.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.73 by $1.13. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 30.14%. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $10.96 EPS. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 38.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

REGN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $935.00 to $1,020.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,104.00 to $1,115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. StockNews.com cut Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,135.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $968.43.

In related news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $954.22, for a total transaction of $95,422.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,540,472.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $954.22, for a total transaction of $95,422.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,540,472.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $967.50, for a total value of $346,365.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,994,492.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,729 shares of company stock worth $13,124,641 in the last ninety days. 8.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

