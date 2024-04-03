Global Retirement Partners LLC Sells 3,006 Shares of Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

Global Retirement Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 44.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,770 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,006 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Onsemi were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Onsemi by 3.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 27,412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Onsemi in the first quarter valued at about $1,171,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Onsemi by 4.2% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 9,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Onsemi by 15.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,938 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Onsemi by 22.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,258 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ON opened at $70.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $76.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.56. Onsemi has a 52 week low of $61.47 and a 52 week high of $111.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.36 billion, a PE ratio of 14.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 1.80.

Onsemi ( NASDAQ:ON Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.04. Onsemi had a return on equity of 31.36% and a net margin of 26.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Onsemi will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ON has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Onsemi from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Onsemi in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Onsemi in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of Onsemi in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their target price on Onsemi from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Onsemi currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.79.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

