Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ) Shares Acquired by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ – Free Report) by 26.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,245 shares of the technology ETF’s stock after buying an additional 2,125 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AIQ. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $494,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $382,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $592,000. NovaPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $240,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $877,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.02% of the company’s stock.
AIQ opened at $33.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -199.82 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.34. Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF has a 12 month low of $22.85 and a 12 month high of $34.38.
