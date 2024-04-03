GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) Given New $136.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $128.00 to $136.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on GDDY. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $124.00 target price on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, GoDaddy has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $135.18.

GoDaddy Stock Performance

NYSE:GDDY opened at $122.21 on Tuesday. GoDaddy has a twelve month low of $67.43 and a twelve month high of $122.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $113.78 and a 200-day moving average of $98.88. The firm has a market cap of $17.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 1.12.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. GoDaddy had a net margin of 32.74% and a negative return on equity of 89.25%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Analysts forecast that GoDaddy will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Roger Chen sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.11, for a total transaction of $456,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 208,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,806,997.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 1,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.54, for a total transaction of $201,514.42. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,792,572.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Roger Chen sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.11, for a total transaction of $456,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 208,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,806,997.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 116,610 shares of company stock worth $12,985,308. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GoDaddy

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of GoDaddy by 23.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,522,511 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $790,556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010,233 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of GoDaddy by 644.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 149,643 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,886,000 after purchasing an additional 129,547 shares during the period. Horrell Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of GoDaddy by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 68,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,219,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 1.6% in the second quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 15,886 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 3.1% in the third quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 84,077 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,262,000 after acquiring an additional 2,538 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

About GoDaddy

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

