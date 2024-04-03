Gold Reserve Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDRZF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Gold Reserve Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDRZF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 55,600 shares, an increase of 5.5% from the February 29th total of 52,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 148,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Gold Reserve Stock Performance

GDRZF stock opened at $3.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $299.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.54 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.71. Gold Reserve has a one year low of $1.13 and a one year high of $3.40.

Gold Reserve Company Profile

Gold Reserve Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in evaluating, acquiring, exploring, and developing mining projects. It primarily focuses on the Siembra Minera project that holds gold, copper, silver, and other strategic mineral rights comprising an area of approximately 18,950 hectares located in Bolivar, Venezuela.

