Gold Reserve Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDRZF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Gold Reserve Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDRZF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 55,600 shares, an increase of 5.5% from the February 29th total of 52,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 148,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Gold Reserve Stock Performance
GDRZF stock opened at $3.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $299.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.54 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.71. Gold Reserve has a one year low of $1.13 and a one year high of $3.40.
Gold Reserve Company Profile
