GrainCorp Limited (OTCMKTS:GRCLF) Short Interest Up 5.4% in March

GrainCorp Limited (OTCMKTS:GRCLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 320,600 shares, a growth of 5.4% from the February 29th total of 304,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 58.3 days.
GrainCorp Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS GRCLF opened at $5.32 on Wednesday. GrainCorp has a one year low of $4.13 and a one year high of $5.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.90.
GrainCorp Company Profile
