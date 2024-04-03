Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) Shares Gap Up Following Insider Buying Activity

Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday following insider buying activity. The stock had previously closed at $6.02, but opened at $6.20. Gray Television shares last traded at $6.24, with a volume of 175,948 shares traded.

Specifically, CEO Hilton H. Howell, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.09 per share, with a total value of $80,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,982,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,127,502.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Gray Television to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Gray Television from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Gray Television in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.80.

Gray Television Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $585.63 million, a PE ratio of -4.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.52.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.08). Gray Television had a negative net margin of 2.32% and a negative return on equity of 3.76%. The firm had revenue of $864.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $863.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Gray Television, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Gray Television Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio is presently -23.02%.

Institutional Trading of Gray Television

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Gray Television by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,060,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,262,000 after acquiring an additional 386,907 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Gray Television during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,693,000. Darsana Capital Partners LP raised its stake in Gray Television by 336.8% during the 3rd quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP now owns 4,000,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,683,000 after acquiring an additional 3,084,578 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Gray Television by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 181,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Gray Television by 96.4% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 729,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,045,000 after acquiring an additional 357,833 shares during the last quarter. 78.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gray Television

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcasting company, owns and/or operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. It also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, NBC, and FOX, as well as various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Circle, Telemundo, THE365, and Outlaw; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

Featured Stories

