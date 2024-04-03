Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) Short Interest Up 5.5% in March

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 151,800 shares, an increase of 5.5% from the February 29th total of 143,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.1 days. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Great Southern Bancorp from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Great Southern Bancorp from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th.

Great Southern Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GSBC opened at $52.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.62. Great Southern Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $45.38 and a fifty-two week high of $61.94. The firm has a market cap of $611.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 0.66.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.03). Great Southern Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 20.74%. The company had revenue of $83.05 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Great Southern Bancorp will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Great Southern Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Great Southern Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 28.42%.

Insider Activity at Great Southern Bancorp

In other Great Southern Bancorp news, Director Thomas J. Carlson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total transaction of $271,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,423. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 27.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Great Southern Bancorp

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Great Southern Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Great Southern Bancorp by 82.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Great Southern Bancorp by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Great Southern Bancorp by 84.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Great Southern Bancorp by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.66% of the company’s stock.

About Great Southern Bancorp

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that provides a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

