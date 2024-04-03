Grindr (NYSE:GRND) Coverage Initiated at JMP Securities

JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Grindr (NYSE:GRND – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a mkt outperform rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

Get Grindr alerts:

Separately, TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Grindr in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company.

Read Our Latest Report on Grindr

Grindr Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of GRND opened at $10.47 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.70 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.21, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. Grindr has a 52 week low of $4.49 and a 52 week high of $10.69.

Grindr (NYSE:GRND – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $72.09 million during the quarter. Grindr had a negative net margin of 21.48% and a positive return on equity of 101.02%.

Institutional Trading of Grindr

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRND. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Grindr by 567.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,179,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,053,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853,136 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Grindr by 2,186.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 891,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,930,000 after buying an additional 852,524 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Grindr by 357.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 479,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,206,000 after buying an additional 374,386 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Grindr by 133.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 611,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,379,000 after buying an additional 349,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Grindr by 649.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 332,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,838,000 after buying an additional 288,124 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.22% of the company’s stock.

About Grindr

(Get Free Report)

Grindr Inc operates social network platform for the LGBTQ community. Its platform enables gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer people to find and engage with each other, share content and experiences, and express themselves. It offers ad-supported service and a premium subscription version; and manages Blendr, a dating service application.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Grindr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grindr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.