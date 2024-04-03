Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $17.38

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $17.38 and traded as high as $25.83. Grupo Financiero Galicia shares last traded at $24.92, with a volume of 405,544 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.38.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 3.0% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 38,564 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 5.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,914 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 3.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,870 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 7.0% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,167 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 37.5% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,465 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307 shares during the period.

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA, a financial service holding company, provides various financial products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. The company operates through Banks, NaranjaX, Insurance, and Other Businesses segments. It also offers personal loans; express and mortgage loans; pledge and credit card loans; credit and debit cards; and online banking services, as well as savings, deposits, and checking accounts related services.

