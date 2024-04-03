Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $44.58

Guardian Capital Group Limited (TSE:GCG – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$44.58 and traded as high as C$49.80. Guardian Capital Group shares last traded at C$49.80, with a volume of 3,200 shares.
Guardian Capital Group Trading Up 3.2 %
The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$48.40 and its 200-day moving average is C$44.58. The firm has a market capitalization of C$136.45 million, a P/E ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 1.14.
Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported C$2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$62.25 million during the quarter. Guardian Capital Group had a net margin of 233.40% and a return on equity of 10.09%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Guardian Capital Group Limited will post 2.722063 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Guardian Capital Group Increases Dividend
Guardian Capital Group Company Profile
Guardian Capital Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the provision of investment services to a range of clients in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, the Caribbean, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Investment Management, and Corporate Activities and Investments.
