Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $44.58

Guardian Capital Group Limited (TSE:GCG – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$44.58 and traded as high as C$49.80. Guardian Capital Group shares last traded at C$49.80, with a volume of 3,200 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$48.40 and its 200-day moving average is C$44.58. The firm has a market capitalization of C$136.45 million, a P/E ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 1.14.

Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported C$2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$62.25 million during the quarter. Guardian Capital Group had a net margin of 233.40% and a return on equity of 10.09%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Guardian Capital Group Limited will post 2.722063 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Guardian Capital Group Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 19th. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a boost from Guardian Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. Guardian Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.09%.

Guardian Capital Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the provision of investment services to a range of clients in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, the Caribbean, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Investment Management, and Corporate Activities and Investments.

