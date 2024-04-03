Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $44.58

Shares of Guardian Capital Group Limited (TSE:GCG – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$44.58 and traded as high as C$49.80. Guardian Capital Group shares last traded at C$49.80, with a volume of 3,200 shares traded.

Guardian Capital Group Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$48.40 and its 200-day moving average is C$44.58. The firm has a market capitalization of C$136.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.63.

Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported C$2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Guardian Capital Group had a net margin of 233.40% and a return on equity of 10.09%. The business had revenue of C$62.25 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Guardian Capital Group Limited will post 2.722063 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Guardian Capital Group Increases Dividend

About Guardian Capital Group

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This is a boost from Guardian Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. Guardian Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is 37.09%.

Guardian Capital Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the provision of investment services to a range of clients in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, the Caribbean, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Investment Management, and Corporate Activities and Investments.

