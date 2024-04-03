Hansard Global (LON:HSD) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $45.13

Hansard Global plc (LON:HSD – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 45.13 ($0.57) and traded as high as GBX 49.80 ($0.63). Hansard Global shares last traded at GBX 48.70 ($0.61), with a volume of 37,271 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 12.11, a current ratio of 17.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 47.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 45.13. The firm has a market capitalization of £66.42 million, a P/E ratio of 974.00, a PEG ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.45.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.80 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a yield of 3.63%. Hansard Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8,000.00%.

Hansard Global plc operates as a specialist long-term savings provider that offers savings and investment products for investors, institutions, and wealth-management groups worldwide. It provides unit-linked regular or single premium life assurance and investment contracts; administration services; and marketing and development services.

