Hansteen (LON:HSTN) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $116.20

Hansteen Holdings plc (LON:HSTN – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 116.20 ($1.46) and traded as high as GBX 116.20 ($1.46). Hansteen shares last traded at GBX 116.20 ($1.46), with a volume of 5,099,403 shares trading hands.
Hansteen Trading Down 0.2 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.41, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 116.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 116.20. The company has a market capitalization of £498.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38.
About Hansteen
Hansteen Holdings PLC is a company which was incorporated in the United Kingdom and registered in England and Wales on 27 October 2005. The Company is required to comply with the provisions of the Companies Act 2006. The address of the registered office is 1st Floor, Pegasus House, 37-43 Sackville Street, London W1S 3DL.
