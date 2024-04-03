HC Wainwright Increases Imunon (NASDAQ:IMNN) Price Target to $13.00

Imunon (NASDAQ:IMNN – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Imunon’s FY2028 earnings at ($0.32) EPS.

Imunon Stock Down 9.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IMNN opened at $1.75 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.45 million, a P/E ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 2.02. Imunon has a 12-month low of $0.48 and a 12-month high of $2.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Imunon during the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Imunon during the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Imunon during the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. Institutional investors own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Imunon Company Profile

Imunon, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies and vaccines to treat cancer and infectious diseases. The Company's lead clinical programs comprise IMNN-001, a DNA-based immunotherapy for the localized treatment of ovarian cancer that is in Phase II clinical development; and ThermoDox for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma.

