Head to Head Analysis: Maple Leaf Foods (OTCMKTS:MLFNF) and Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO)

Maple Leaf Foods (OTCMKTS:MLFNF) and Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO) are both consumer defensive companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

34.5% of Maple Leaf Foods shares are held by institutional investors. 8.1% of Sovos Brands shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Maple Leaf Foods and Sovos Brands’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Maple Leaf Foods N/A N/A N/A $8.81 1.87 Sovos Brands $1.02 billion 2.29 $30.17 million $0.29 79.24

Analyst Ratings

Sovos Brands has higher revenue and earnings than Maple Leaf Foods. Maple Leaf Foods is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sovos Brands, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Maple Leaf Foods and Sovos Brands, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Maple Leaf Foods 0 0 0 0 N/A Sovos Brands 0 7 1 0 2.13

Maple Leaf Foods presently has a consensus price target of $36.88, suggesting a potential upside of 123.92%. Sovos Brands has a consensus price target of $23.06, suggesting a potential upside of 0.36%. Given Maple Leaf Foods’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Maple Leaf Foods is more favorable than Sovos Brands.

Profitability

This table compares Maple Leaf Foods and Sovos Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Maple Leaf Foods N/A N/A N/A Sovos Brands 2.96% 16.33% 6.96%

Summary

Sovos Brands beats Maple Leaf Foods on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Maple Leaf Foods

(Get Free Report)

Maple Leaf Foods Inc. produces food products in the United States, Canada, Japan, China, and internationally. The company operates through Meat Protein Group and Plant Protein Group segments. It produces various food products, including prepared meats, ready-to-cook and ready-to-serve meals, fresh pork and poultry, and plant protein products; bacon, hams, wieners, and meat snacks; a variety of delicatessen products; and processed chicken products, such as fully cooked chicken breasts and wings, processed turkey products, specialty sausages, cooked meats, sliced meats, cooked sausage products, lunch kits, and canned meats. The company offers its products under various brands, including Maple Leaf, Cappola, Klik, Parma, Maple Leaf, Natural Selections, Chao Creamery, Larsen, Pepperettes, Maple Leaf, Natural Top Dogs, Deli Express, LightLife, Red Hots, Maple Leaf Prime, Fantino & Mondello, Lunch Mate, Shopsy's, Ready Crisp, Field Roast, Main Street Deli, Shopsy's, Deli-Fresh, Schneiders, Grab N Snack, Mère Michel, Sila, Schneiders, Blue Ribbon, Greenfield Natural Meat Co, Mina, Sunrise, Schneiders, Country Naturals, Holiday, Mitchell's, Swift, Schneiders Deli Best, Hot Rod, Oh Naturel!, Swift Premium® Big Stick!, Hygrade, Oktoberfest, Viau, Bittner's, Juicy Jumbos, Olympic, Burns, Kam, and Olympic Craft Meats. Maple Leaf Foods Inc. was incorporated in 1927 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

About Sovos Brands

(Get Free Report)

Sovos Brands, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer-packaged food company that manufactures, distributes, and sells consumer food products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Dinner and Sauces, and Breakfast and Snacks. The company's principal products comprise pasta sauces, dry pasta, soups, frozen entrees, frozen pizza, yogurts, pancake and waffle mixes, other baking mixes, and frozen waffles under the Rao's, Michael Angelo's, and noosa brands. It sells its products principally to retail outlets and wholesale distributors, including traditional supermarkets, mass merchants, warehouse clubs, wholesalers, specialty food distributors, and military commissaries, as well as non-food outlets, including drug store chains, dollar stores, and e-commerce retailers. Sovos Brands, Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Louisville, Colorado. As of March 12, 2024, Sovos Brands, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Campbell Soup Company.

