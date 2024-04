Head-To-Head Contrast: AlTi Global (ALTI) vs. The Competition

AlTi Global (NASDAQ:ALTI – Get Free Report) is one of 81 public companies in the “Investment advice” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare AlTi Global to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares AlTi Global and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio AlTi Global $250.88 million -$162.61 million -1.56 AlTi Global Competitors $2.24 billion $282.29 million -9.44

AlTi Global’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than AlTi Global. AlTi Global is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AlTi Global -67.99% 7.77% 5.28% AlTi Global Competitors 15.24% 27.00% 8.97%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for AlTi Global and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AlTi Global 0 0 0 1 4.00 AlTi Global Competitors 683 3399 3687 141 2.42

AlTi Global presently has a consensus price target of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 80.72%. As a group, “Investment advice” companies have a potential downside of 0.72%. Given AlTi Global’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe AlTi Global is more favorable than its rivals.

Volatility & Risk

AlTi Global has a beta of 0.6, indicating that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AlTi Global’s rivals have a beta of 1.14, indicating that their average stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

3.6% of AlTi Global shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.2% of shares of all “Investment advice” companies are held by institutional investors. 27.5% of AlTi Global shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 21.6% of shares of all “Investment advice” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

AlTi Global rivals beat AlTi Global on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

AlTi Global Company Profile

AlTi Global, Inc. provides wealth and asset management services individuals, families, foundations, and institutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers discretionary investment management, non-discretionary investment advisory, trust, and administration services, as well as family office services comprising wealth transfer planning, multi-generational education planning, wealth and asset strategy, trust and fiduciary, chief financial officers and outsourced family office, philanthropy, and lifestyle and special projects services. It also provides merchant banking services, such as merger and acquisition advisory, corporate broker, private placements, public company and initial public offering advisory, strategic advisory, independent board advice, and structured finance advisory services; and corporate advisory, brokerage, and placement agency services to entrepreneurs and companies. The company offers investment strategy, asset allocation, investment manager selection, risk management, portfolio construction and implementation, and reporting. In addition, it manages or advises in combined assets; structures, arranges, and provides investors with co-investment opportunities in various alternative assets; manages and advises public and private investment funds; and invests in and supports financial services professionals, as well as provides impact investing advisory, investment manager selection, monitoring, and due diligence services. Further, the company offers coordination of legal-related and strategic business planning, wealth transfer planning, estate planning, research on trustee placement and multi-generational education planning, administrative, tax planning and concierge, and other services. The company was formerly known as Alvarium Tiedemann Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to AlTi Global, Inc. in April 2023. The company is based in New York, New York.

