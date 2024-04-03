Head to Head Survey: Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) & La Rosa (NASDAQ:LRHC)

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK – Get Free Report) and La Rosa (NASDAQ:LRHC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Get Newmark Group alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Newmark Group and La Rosa’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Newmark Group 1.72% 17.03% 5.66% La Rosa N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

58.4% of Newmark Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.6% of La Rosa shares are held by institutional investors. 31.8% of Newmark Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 54.0% of La Rosa shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Newmark Group $2.47 billion 0.74 $42.58 million $0.25 42.60 La Rosa $26.20 million 0.86 -$2.32 million N/A N/A

This table compares Newmark Group and La Rosa’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Newmark Group has higher revenue and earnings than La Rosa.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Newmark Group and La Rosa, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Newmark Group 1 2 1 0 2.00 La Rosa 0 0 0 0 N/A

Newmark Group currently has a consensus price target of $10.17, suggesting a potential downside of 4.54%. Given Newmark Group’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Newmark Group is more favorable than La Rosa.

Summary

Newmark Group beats La Rosa on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Newmark Group

(Get Free Report)

Newmark Group, Inc. provides commercial real estate services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers capital markets consisting of investment sales and commercial mortgage brokerage; landlord or agency representation leasing; valuation and advisory; property management; commercial real estate technology platform and capabilities; the United Kingdom business rates services; due diligence, consulting, and other advisory services; GSEs and the Federal Housing Administration lending services comprising multifamily lending and loan servicing; asset management; and flexible workspace solutions for owners. It also provides tenant representation leasing; and global corporate services consisting of workplace and occupancy strategy, energy and sustainability services, technology, project management, real estate and lease administration, and facilities management. The company offers its services to commercial real estate tenants, investors, owners, occupiers, and developers; lenders; small and medium size businesses; and multi-national corporations. The company was formerly known as Newmark Grubb Knight Frank Capital Group and changed its name to Newmark Group, Inc. in October 2017. Newmark Group, Inc. was founded in 1929 and is based in New York, New York. Newmark Group, Inc. is a subsidiary of Cantor Fitzgerald, L.P.

About La Rosa

(Get Free Report)

La Rosa Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates primarily in the residential real estate market in the United States. It delivers coaching services to its brokers and franchisee's brokers; franchises real estate brokerage agencies, and trains its sales agents to provide residential property management services to owners of single-family residential properties. The company also engages in the real estate brokerage business, as well as sale of commercial real estate property. La Rosa Holdings Corp. was founded in 2004 and is based in Celebration, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Newmark Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmark Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.