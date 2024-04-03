Helical (LON:HLCL) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $208.69

Helical plc (LON:HLCL – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 208.69 ($2.62) and traded as high as GBX 212 ($2.66). Helical shares last traded at GBX 208.50 ($2.62), with a volume of 75,753 shares trading hands.
Separately, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Helical in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 253 ($3.18) target price on the stock.
Helical plc engages in the development, investment, and rental of real estate properties in the United Kingdom. It operates through Investment and Development segments. The company's property portfolio includes multi-let offices, office refurbishments and developments, restaurant, retail, residential, and warehouse spaces.
