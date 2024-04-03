Helical (LON:HLCL) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $208.69

Helical plc (LON:HLCL – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 208.69 ($2.62) and traded as high as GBX 212 ($2.66). Helical shares last traded at GBX 208.50 ($2.62), with a volume of 75,753 shares traded.

Separately, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Helical in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 253 ($3.18) price objective on the stock.

The firm has a market cap of £256.59 million, a PE ratio of -145.80, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 200.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 208.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.41, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Helical plc engages in the development, investment, and rental of real estate properties in the United Kingdom. It operates through Investment and Development segments. The company's property portfolio includes multi-let offices, office refurbishments and developments, restaurant, retail, residential, and warehouse spaces.

