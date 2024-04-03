Hengehold Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Hengehold Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,229 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 90,144.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,386,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,607,414,000 after buying an additional 54,326,454 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at $4,609,399,000. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 161,420.2% in the 2nd quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 7,276,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,204,404,000 after purchasing an additional 7,271,978 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,224,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,458,962,000 after purchasing an additional 4,521,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 61.0% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,287,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,868,351,000 after purchasing an additional 4,278,512 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder & Johnson Johnson sold 3,725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $96,142.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,099,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,810,030.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder & Johnson Johnson sold 3,725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $96,142.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,099,575 shares in the company, valued at $105,810,030.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 59,397 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.27, for a total value of $9,281,969.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 141,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,099,078.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $157.73 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $158.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $380.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.53. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $144.95 and a 52 week high of $175.97.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.27% and a net margin of 37.79%. The firm had revenue of $21.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.35 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $170.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.31.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

