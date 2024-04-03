Henrietta Baldock Buys 958 Shares of Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN) Stock

Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN – Get Free Report) insider Henrietta Baldock bought 958 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 254 ($3.19) per share, with a total value of £2,433.32 ($3,054.63).

Henrietta Baldock also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 1st, Henrietta Baldock bought 992 shares of Legal & General Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 245 ($3.08) per share, with a total value of £2,430.40 ($3,050.97).

LON LGEN opened at GBX 251 ($3.15) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £15.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,585.71, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 246.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 236.14. Legal & General Group Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 203.10 ($2.55) and a 12 month high of GBX 259 ($3.25). The company has a current ratio of 4.70, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,372.51.

Legal & General Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 25th will be given a GBX 14.63 ($0.18) dividend. This is a positive change from Legal & General Group’s previous dividend of $5.71. This represents a yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th. Legal & General Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28,571.43%.

Several research firms have recently commented on LGEN. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 289 ($3.63) price objective on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Friday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Legal & General Group from GBX 290 ($3.64) to GBX 295 ($3.70) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Legal & General Group from GBX 336 ($4.22) to GBX 325 ($4.08) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 307.80 ($3.86).

About Legal & General Group

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in Legal & General Retirement Institutional (LGRI), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Retail segments.

