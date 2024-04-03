Heritage Wealth Partners LLC Sells 102 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Heritage Wealth Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,245 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 102 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises approximately 2.3% of Heritage Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Heritage Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Aprio Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 6,994 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,463,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,050,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 857 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IMPACTfolio LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC now owns 529 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $894.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $784.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $582.07. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $262.20 and a 52-week high of $974.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 4.17.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.40 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 48.85% and a return on equity of 93.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 265.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 22.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NVDA. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,100.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $790.00 to $985.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. CICC Research began coverage on NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $870.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $650.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $908.68.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 35,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $542.93, for a total transaction of $19,354,368.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,189,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $645,588,833.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 35,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $542.93, for a total transaction of $19,354,368.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,189,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $645,588,833.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.62, for a total value of $218,079.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,696,719.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 116,352 shares of company stock valued at $74,815,227. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

