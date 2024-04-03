Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) Shares Acquired by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Free Report) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 48,374 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,274 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $3,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Hexcel by 838.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,810,199 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $400,780,000 after purchasing an additional 6,084,592 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Hexcel during the 4th quarter worth about $56,738,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Hexcel during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,213,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Hexcel by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,420,295 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $500,755,000 after purchasing an additional 475,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Hexcel by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,409,631 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $202,771,000 after purchasing an additional 344,711 shares during the last quarter. 95.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HXL. UBS Group downgraded Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Hexcel from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Hexcel from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Truist Financial upgraded Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $62.00 to $96.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Hexcel in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.46.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Gina Fitzsimons sold 864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.10, for a total transaction of $62,294.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,375 shares in the company, valued at $243,337.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Hexcel news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 4,500 shares of Hexcel stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.63, for a total transaction of $322,335.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,608,074.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Gina Fitzsimons sold 864 shares of Hexcel stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.10, for a total value of $62,294.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,337.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hexcel Stock Performance

Shares of HXL opened at $70.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of 57.21, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.23. Hexcel Co. has a 1 year low of $58.81 and a 1 year high of $79.08.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $457.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.01 million. Hexcel had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Hexcel Co. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hexcel Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a boost from Hexcel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Hexcel’s payout ratio is presently 48.39%.

Hexcel Company Profile

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

