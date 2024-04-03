Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 429 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 125.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 770 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Peoples Financial Services CORP. bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 44.1% in the third quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 98 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVDA has been the subject of several research reports. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,100.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $840.00 to $970.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $820.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $790.00 to $985.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $908.68.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $894.52 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $784.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $582.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 trillion, a PE ratio of 74.92, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.73. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $262.20 and a 52-week high of $974.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 4.17.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.40 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 48.85% and a return on equity of 93.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 265.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 22.45 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 1.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $940.00, for a total transaction of $120,320.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,055 shares in the company, valued at $1,931,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $940.00, for a total transaction of $120,320.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,055 shares in the company, valued at $1,931,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $905.65, for a total transaction of $9,962,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,074,833 shares in the company, valued at $973,422,506.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 116,352 shares of company stock worth $74,815,227 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.