Hornby (LON:HRN) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $20.61

Shares of Hornby PLC (LON:HRN – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 20.61 ($0.26) and traded as high as GBX 40 ($0.50). Hornby shares last traded at GBX 38.50 ($0.48), with a volume of 84,101 shares changing hands.

Hornby Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 29.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 20.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.70, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 2.14. The firm has a market capitalization of £62.84 million, a P/E ratio of -770.00 and a beta of 0.60.

About Hornby

Hornby PLC, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sources, and distributes hobby and interactive products in the United Kingdom, the United State, Spain, Italy, and rest of Europe. The company offers products under various categories, including playtrains, mystery boxes, hobby bundles, train sets, locomotives, train packs, wagons and wagon packs, coaches and coach packs, parts and spares, track pieces and extension packs, crossing, signal and accessory packs, traditional analogue control, digital command control, software products, building accessory packs, platform and bridges, people and animals, and paints and weathering powders.

