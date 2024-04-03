Howard Capital Management Group LLC Purchases 4,265 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Howard Capital Management Group LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 352,860 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,265 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 4.6% of Howard Capital Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Howard Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $53,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 4.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 757,951,795 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $96,350,832,000 after purchasing an additional 32,038,029 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 335,869,897 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $43,784,000,000 after purchasing an additional 3,970,330 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,838.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,134,481,000 after purchasing an additional 295,880,050 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 7.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 302,101,441 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $38,403,135,000 after purchasing an additional 21,649,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 170,151,722 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $22,116,108,000 after purchasing an additional 4,842,542 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.63, for a total transaction of $72,815.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,265,892.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.63, for a total transaction of $72,815.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 118,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,265,892.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 5,556 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,000,080.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 109,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,739,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,210,510 shares of company stock valued at $5,505,223,106. 12.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.09.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $180.69 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $97.71 and a 12-month high of $183.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $169.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.96 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 5.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

