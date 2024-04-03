Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) PT Raised to $400.00 at Barclays

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Barclays from $340.00 to $400.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on HUBB. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hubbell from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Hubbell in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued an outperform rating and a $338.00 price target for the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Hubbell from $370.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Hubbell in a research note on Monday, March 11th. They issued a hold rating and a $427.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Hubbell from $351.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $383.57.

Hubbell Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE HUBB opened at $415.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $376.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $331.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.64. Hubbell has a one year low of $219.77 and a one year high of $419.64. The firm has a market cap of $22.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.57, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.94.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.11. Hubbell had a net margin of 14.14% and a return on equity of 30.82%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hubbell will post 16.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hubbell Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.73%.

Insider Transactions at Hubbell

In other news, insider Mark Eugene Mikes sold 397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.45, for a total transaction of $144,289.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,780,541.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Mark Eugene Mikes sold 397 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.45, for a total value of $144,289.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,780,541.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Nero Jonathan M. Del sold 1,098 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.74, for a total transaction of $387,308.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,646 shares in the company, valued at $1,286,090.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 34,125 shares of company stock worth $12,065,100. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hubbell

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,696,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,202,707,000 after acquiring an additional 918,808 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Hubbell by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,457,568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,327,881,000 after buying an additional 89,491 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Hubbell by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,731,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $664,529,000 after buying an additional 148,953 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Hubbell by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,563,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $803,572,000 after buying an additional 71,962 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Hubbell by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,753,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $426,599,000 after buying an additional 35,752 shares during the period. 88.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hubbell Company Profile

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

