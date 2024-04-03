Humana (NYSE:HUM) Rating Reiterated by Bank of America

Bank of America reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Humana (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Bank of America currently has a $342.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock, down from their prior price target of $470.00.

Get Humana alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Humana from $465.00 to $413.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Humana from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $595.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays began coverage on Humana in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an equal weight rating and a $356.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial reissued a hold rating and set a $550.00 target price on shares of Humana in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Humana in a report on Friday, March 22nd. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Humana has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $472.16.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Humana

Humana Trading Down 13.4 %

Shares of NYSE:HUM opened at $304.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $36.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $358.86 and its 200-day moving average is $439.88. Humana has a 52-week low of $299.23 and a 52-week high of $541.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.87). The business had revenue of $26.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.47 billion. Humana had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 19.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Humana will post 16.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Humana Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Humana’s payout ratio is 17.86%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jorge S. Mesquita bought 545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $367.09 per share, with a total value of $200,064.05. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,578 shares in the company, valued at $946,358.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in Humana by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 14,119 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,869,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Humana by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 27,943 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,595,000 after acquiring an additional 6,034 shares during the period. Silverarc Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Humana in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,865,000. Vest Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Humana by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 27,993 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,815,000 after purchasing an additional 8,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its position in shares of Humana by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 64,573 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,563,000 after purchasing an additional 5,672 shares in the last quarter. 92.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Humana

(Get Free Report)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.