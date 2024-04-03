Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HSQVY) Short Interest Update

Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HSQVY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,500 shares, a growth of 10.7% from the February 29th total of 12,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Get Husqvarna AB (publ) alerts:

Husqvarna AB (publ) Trading Down 4.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:HSQVY opened at $16.87 on Wednesday. Husqvarna AB has a twelve month low of $12.25 and a twelve month high of $19.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.40.

Husqvarna AB (publ) Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Husqvarna AB (publ) produces and sells outdoor power products, watering products, and lawn care power equipment. It operates through three divisions: Husqvarna Forest & Garden, Gardena, and Husqvarna Construction. The Husqvarna Forest & Garden division offers handheld products, such as chainsaws, brush cutters, trimmers, and leaf blowers; wheeled products, such as front riders and zero-turn mowers; robotic lawn mowers; and accessories and spare parts.

Receive News & Ratings for Husqvarna AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Husqvarna AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.