Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HSQVY) Short Interest Update

Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HSQVYGet Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,500 shares, a growth of 10.7% from the February 29th total of 12,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HSQVY opened at $16.87 on Wednesday. Husqvarna AB has a twelve month low of $12.25 and a twelve month high of $19.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.40.

Husqvarna AB (publ) produces and sells outdoor power products, watering products, and lawn care power equipment. It operates through three divisions: Husqvarna Forest & Garden, Gardena, and Husqvarna Construction. The Husqvarna Forest & Garden division offers handheld products, such as chainsaws, brush cutters, trimmers, and leaf blowers; wheeled products, such as front riders and zero-turn mowers; robotic lawn mowers; and accessories and spare parts.

