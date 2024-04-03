Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,578 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $645,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coerente Capital Management raised its position in Alphabet by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Coerente Capital Management now owns 6,495 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $915,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. True North Advisors LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. True North Advisors LLC now owns 55,938 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,883,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 57.0% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 52,768 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,437,000 after acquiring an additional 19,150 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc raised its position in Alphabet by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 4,756 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 1,859 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 27.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $155.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.38 and a 52 week high of $157.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The firm had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GOOG shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.33.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.49, for a total value of $28,698.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $973,436.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.14, for a total transaction of $3,198,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,400,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $341,163,148.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.49, for a total transaction of $28,698.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $973,436.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 228,239 shares of company stock valued at $32,432,382. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

