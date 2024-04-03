Hypera S.A. (OTCMKTS:HYPMY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Hypera S.A. (OTCMKTS:HYPMY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,400 shares, a growth of 10.8% from the February 29th total of 15,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.
Hypera Stock Performance
HYPMY opened at $6.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.66 and its 200 day moving average is $6.91. Hypera has a 12-month low of $5.93 and a 12-month high of $10.08.
Hypera Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Hypera
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- Low Interest Rates Can Help These Commercial Banks Rally Higher
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Tesla Stock Drops on Weak Delivery Numbers and it May Fall More
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- PVH Stock Gets 25% Discount: Is Now the Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Hypera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hypera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.