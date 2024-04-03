Hypera S.A. (OTCMKTS:HYPMY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Hypera S.A. (OTCMKTS:HYPMY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,400 shares, a growth of 10.8% from the February 29th total of 15,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Get Hypera alerts:

Hypera Stock Performance

HYPMY opened at $6.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.66 and its 200 day moving average is $6.91. Hypera has a 12-month low of $5.93 and a 12-month high of $10.08.

Hypera Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Hypera SA operates as a pharmaceutical company in Brazil. It offers prescription products under the Adacne, Addera, apri, AmpliumG, please, Celestamine, Celestone, Celestone Soluspan, Cizax, deciprax, Derive C Micro, Micro Drift, Dermotil Fusid, Digedrat, diprogent, Diprosalic, Diprosone, diprospan, Emprol XR, Flow, Garasone, Halobex, Lipanon, moon, Lydian, macrodantin, Max Sulid, milgamma, Mioflex A, nesina, Novotram, oximax, peridal, Peridal Suspension, PredSim, Pressaliv, Quadriderm, Rizi, Rizi M, softalm, tacroz, tinodin, umma, and velunid brands.

Receive News & Ratings for Hypera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hypera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.