ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $137.02

ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $137.02 and traded as high as $149.78. ICF International shares last traded at $146.94, with a volume of 105,624 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ICFI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of ICF International in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of ICF International from $148.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of ICF International from $145.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.75.

ICF International Trading Down 1.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 33.78 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $137.02.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.04. ICF International had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The firm had revenue of $478.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ICF International, Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

ICF International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. ICF International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.87%.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO James C. M. Morgan sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.17, for a total value of $372,408.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 39,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,177,938.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other ICF International news, insider James C. M. Morgan sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.55, for a total value of $343,875.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,820,290.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO James C. M. Morgan sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.17, for a total transaction of $372,408.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 39,814 shares in the company, valued at $6,177,938.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of ICF International

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in ICF International by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 447 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of ICF International by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 711 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of ICF International during the 2nd quarter valued at $114,000. First National Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ICF International during the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of ICF International during the 3rd quarter valued at $277,000. 94.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ICF International Company Profile

ICF International, Inc provides management, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, business, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

See Also

