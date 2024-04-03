Idaho Strategic Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:IDR) Given New $10.00 Price Target at Roth Mkm

Idaho Strategic Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:IDR – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Roth Mkm from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of Idaho Strategic Resources stock opened at €8.90 ($9.57) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $111.78 million, a P/E ratio of 98.90 and a beta of 0.68. Idaho Strategic Resources has a twelve month low of €4.47 ($4.81) and a twelve month high of €9.05 ($9.73). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.57.

Idaho Strategic Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:IDR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 25th. The company reported €0.02 ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of €0.05 ($0.05) by (€0.03) (($0.03)). The company had revenue of €3.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of €3.70 million. Idaho Strategic Resources had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 5.98%. Equities analysts expect that Idaho Strategic Resources will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDR. JW Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Idaho Strategic Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,271,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Idaho Strategic Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $574,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Idaho Strategic Resources by 8,404.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 18,742 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Idaho Strategic Resources by 15.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 81,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 10,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Idaho Strategic Resources by 2.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 145,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 2,865 shares during the last quarter. 8.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc, a resource-based company, engages in exploring for, developing, and extracting gold, silver, and base metal mineral resources in the Greater Coeur d'Alene Mining District of North Idaho. Its portfolio of mineral properties includes the Golden Chest Mine, a producing gold mine located in the Murray Gold Belt (MGB) of North Idaho; approximately 1,500 acres of patented mineral property and approximately 5,000 acres of nearby and adjacent un-patented mineral property located within the MGB; rare earth element projects located in the Idaho REE-Th Belt near Salmon, Idaho; and early-stage exploration properties in Central Idaho.

