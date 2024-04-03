Idaho Strategic Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:IDR) Given New $10.00 Price Target at Roth Mkm

Idaho Strategic Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:IDR – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Roth Mkm from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Idaho Strategic Resources Stock Performance
Shares of Idaho Strategic Resources stock opened at €8.90 ($9.57) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $111.78 million, a P/E ratio of 98.90 and a beta of 0.68. Idaho Strategic Resources has a twelve month low of €4.47 ($4.81) and a twelve month high of €9.05 ($9.73). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.57.
Idaho Strategic Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:IDR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 25th. The company reported €0.02 ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of €0.05 ($0.05) by (€0.03) (($0.03)). The company had revenue of €3.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of €3.70 million. Idaho Strategic Resources had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 5.98%. Equities analysts expect that Idaho Strategic Resources will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Idaho Strategic Resources
Idaho Strategic Resources Company Profile
Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc, a resource-based company, engages in exploring for, developing, and extracting gold, silver, and base metal mineral resources in the Greater Coeur d'Alene Mining District of North Idaho. Its portfolio of mineral properties includes the Golden Chest Mine, a producing gold mine located in the Murray Gold Belt (MGB) of North Idaho; approximately 1,500 acres of patented mineral property and approximately 5,000 acres of nearby and adjacent un-patented mineral property located within the MGB; rare earth element projects located in the Idaho REE-Th Belt near Salmon, Idaho; and early-stage exploration properties in Central Idaho.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Idaho Strategic Resources
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- Low Interest Rates Can Help These Commercial Banks Rally Higher
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- Tesla Stock Drops on Weak Delivery Numbers and it May Fall More
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- PVH Stock Gets 25% Discount: Is Now the Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Idaho Strategic Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Idaho Strategic Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.