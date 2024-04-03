Immutep Limited (NASDAQ:IMMP) Short Interest Up 5.6% in March

Immutep Limited (NASDAQ:IMMP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,140,000 shares, an increase of 5.6% from the February 29th total of 1,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 130,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.7 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMMP opened at $2.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.16. Immutep has a one year low of $1.50 and a one year high of $3.90.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Immutep during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Immutep in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Immutep during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. GTS Securities LLC bought a new stake in Immutep during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of Immutep by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 30,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 6,665 shares during the period. 2.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Immutep Limited, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing novel LAG-3 Immunotherapy for cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company is involved in advancing therapeutics related to Lymphocyte Activation Gene-3 (LAG-3), a cell surface molecule that plays a vital role in regulating the immune system.

