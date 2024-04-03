Inchcape plc (OTCMKTS:IHCPF) Short Interest Update

Inchcape plc (OTCMKTS:IHCPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 108,000 shares, a drop of 6.0% from the February 29th total of 114,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 14.4 days.

Inchcape Trading Up 6.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:IHCPF opened at C$9.15 on Wednesday. Inchcape has a twelve month low of C$7.83 and a twelve month high of C$10.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$8.44 and its 200 day moving average is C$8.57.

About Inchcape

Inchcape plc operates as an automotive distributor and retailer. It engages in the distribution, sales, and marketing of new and used cars, and parts. The company also provides aftersales service and body shop repairs; and finance and insurance products and services. It operates in the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and Africa.

