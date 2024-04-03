Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) Price Target Raised to $105.00 at Barclays

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Free Report) had its target price increased by Barclays from $101.00 to $105.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

IR has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $87.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Cfra raised their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Citigroup raised their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. They set a neutral rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $87.50.

Ingersoll Rand Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of Ingersoll Rand stock opened at $92.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $88.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.17. The company has a market cap of $37.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Ingersoll Rand has a 1 year low of $53.24 and a 1 year high of $96.17.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.09. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 11.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ingersoll Rand Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 6th. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ingersoll Rand

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.46, for a total value of $3,131,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,478,326.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.46, for a total value of $3,131,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,478,326.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Vicente Reynal sold 240,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.16, for a total value of $21,638,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 91,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,290,843.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 293,011 shares of company stock valued at $26,374,789 in the last 90 days. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ingersoll Rand

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IR. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

