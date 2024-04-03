Inmarsat (LON:ISAT) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $544.40

Inmarsat Plc (LON:ISAT – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 544.40 ($6.83) and traded as high as GBX 544.40 ($6.83). Inmarsat shares last traded at GBX 544.40 ($6.83), with a volume of 59,513,200 shares trading hands.

Inmarsat Stock Up 0.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 202.10, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of £2.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 544.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 544.40.

Inmarsat Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Inmarsat plc provides mobile satellite communications services on land, at sea, and in the air worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Maritime, U.S. Government, Global Government, Aviation, and Enterprise. It offers voice and data broadband services; global maritime distress and safety system services; mobile and fixed voice services; a portfolio of machine-to-machine services that provide two-way data connectivity for messaging, tracking, and monitoring of fixed or mobile assets; maritime satellite services, including very small aperture terminals and television receive only antenna services; and Global Xpress, a high-speed broadband service that offer seamless connectivity for advanced data services on land, at sea, and in the air.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Inmarsat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inmarsat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.