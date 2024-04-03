Insider Buying: Aviva plc (LON:AV) Insider Acquires 881 Shares of Stock

Aviva plc (LON:AV – Get Free Report) insider Pippa Lambert purchased 881 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 499 ($6.26) per share, for a total transaction of £4,396.19 ($5,518.69).

Shares of AV opened at GBX 496.60 ($6.23) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 453.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 428.45. The company has a market capitalization of £13.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,342.16, a P/E/G ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.27, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Aviva plc has a 1-year low of GBX 366 ($4.59) and a 1-year high of GBX 498 ($6.25).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th will be paid a GBX 22.30 ($0.28) dividend. This is an increase from Aviva’s previous dividend of $11.10. This represents a yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. Aviva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8,918.92%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Aviva in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Aviva has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 506 ($6.35).

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, investment, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

