Insider Buying: UIL (LON:UTL) Insider Acquires 8,628 Shares of Stock

UIL (LON:UTL – Get Free Report) insider Alison Hill acquired 8,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 112 ($1.41) per share, with a total value of £9,663.36 ($12,130.76).

UIL Stock Performance

Shares of UIL stock opened at GBX 112.50 ($1.41) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £94.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -212.26 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 115.68 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 119.65. UIL has a 52-week low of GBX 106 ($1.33) and a 52-week high of GBX 150 ($1.88).

UIL Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a yield of 1.71%. UIL’s payout ratio is currently -1,509.43%.

About UIL

UIL Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ICM Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the infrastructure, utility, and related sectors including water, sewerage, waste, electricity, gas, telecommunications, ports, airports, service, rail, roads, and any business with essential service or monopolistic characteristics.

