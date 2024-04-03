Insider Selling: CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) Insider Sells 2,666 Shares of Stock

CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Get Free Report) insider Karen Detoro sold 2,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.12, for a total value of $72,301.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 72,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,963,026.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Karen Detoro also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 26th, Karen Detoro sold 1,307 shares of CNO Financial Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total value of $35,210.58.

On Wednesday, March 20th, Karen Detoro sold 1,282 shares of CNO Financial Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $34,614.00.

CNO Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CNO opened at $26.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 1.03. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.95 and a 52 week high of $28.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.97 and its 200-day moving average is $25.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19.

CNO Financial Group Dividend Announcement

CNO Financial Group ( NYSE:CNO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $934.05 million. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 6.67%. Sell-side analysts predict that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.90%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 10.2% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,350,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,038,000 after buying an additional 125,047 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in CNO Financial Group by 97.8% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 587,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,393,000 after acquiring an additional 290,585 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in CNO Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,257,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,838,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,630,000 after acquiring an additional 22,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $466,000. Institutional investors own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CNO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of CNO Financial Group from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com cut CNO Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on CNO Financial Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.80.

About CNO Financial Group

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, insurance products, and financial services for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

