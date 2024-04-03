Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) Given New $272.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Free Report) had its target price upped by Evercore ISI from $226.00 to $272.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on IBP. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Installed Building Products in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Loop Capital raised Installed Building Products from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Installed Building Products from $188.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Installed Building Products from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the company from $199.00 to $242.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Installed Building Products from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Installed Building Products has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $208.40.

Installed Building Products Stock Performance

IBP stock opened at $253.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.89. Installed Building Products has a 1 year low of $103.50 and a 1 year high of $263.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $225.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $174.90.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.03. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 47.18% and a net margin of 8.77%. The firm had revenue of $720.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $688.59 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Installed Building Products will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Installed Building Products Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. This is a boost from Installed Building Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Installed Building Products’s payout ratio is 16.26%.

Insider Transactions at Installed Building Products

In other news, CFO Michael Thomas Miller sold 5,000 shares of Installed Building Products stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.34, for a total value of $1,216,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,324,788.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Michael Thomas Miller sold 5,000 shares of Installed Building Products stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.34, for a total value of $1,216,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,320 shares in the company, valued at $9,324,788.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Brad A. Wheeler sold 1,119 shares of Installed Building Products stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.22, for a total value of $273,282.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 6,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,631,145.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,619 shares of company stock valued at $1,606,732. 17.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Installed Building Products during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,618,000. Giverny Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 1.1% during the third quarter. Giverny Capital Inc. now owns 432,898 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,065,000 after buying an additional 4,542 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $269,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products during the third quarter valued at approximately $18,661,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products during the third quarter valued at approximately $378,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.61% of the company’s stock.

Installed Building Products Company Profile

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the United States. It operates through Installation, Distribution, and Manufacturing operation segments.

