InterContinental Hotels Group (LON:IHG) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $7,000.69

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (LON:IHG – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 7,000.69 ($87.88) and traded as high as GBX 8,288 ($104.04). InterContinental Hotels Group shares last traded at GBX 8,132 ($102.08), with a volume of 301,077 shares changing hands.

Get InterContinental Hotels Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from GBX 6,000 ($75.32) to GBX 7,400 ($92.89) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 6,400 ($80.34) price objective on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from GBX 5,400 ($67.79) to GBX 6,100 ($76.58) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 6,415 ($80.53).

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on InterContinental Hotels Group

InterContinental Hotels Group Trading Down 1.1 %

InterContinental Hotels Group Increases Dividend

The stock has a market capitalization of £13.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,323.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 8,030.44 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 7,000.69.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. This is an increase from InterContinental Hotels Group’s previous dividend of $0.48. This represents a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. InterContinental Hotels Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3,457.14%.

About InterContinental Hotels Group

(Get Free Report)

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, voco, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, EVEN, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn, Garner, avid hotels, Atwell Suites, Staybridge Suites, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, and Candlewood Suites brand names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.